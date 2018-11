John Makely / Baltimore Sun

How did the Ravens acquire him? 

Traded by the Detroit Lions to the Ravens for 1999 third-round draft pick (72nd overall subsequently traded, Grey Ruegamer) and 2000 fifth-round pick (150th overall subsequently traded, John Milem) on March 22, 1999.

How'd it go?

Mitchell started just two games for the Ravens in 1999, completing just 42.9 percent of his passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Mitchell was replaced before Week 3 by Stoney Case. Tony Banks ended up starting the majority of games at quarterback.