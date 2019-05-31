Tale of the Tape on the Ravens' key fourth-down stop in overtime vs. Bengals

After controlling their AFC North brouhaha with the first-place Cincinnati Bengals all afternoon, the Ravens, who at one point had led by 17 points, suddenly found themselves on the ropes in overtime. The Bengals had landed a haymaker at the end of regulation with A.J. Green's Hail Mary touchdown and were hitting the Ravens with body punches on the first drive of overtime. The Bengals had picked up three first downs to move into Ravens territory, but the defense dug deep to force a fourth-down play at the 33-yard line. The Bengals would have had to kick into the wind, so they went for the first on 4th and 2. "You can do one of two things," said strong safety James Ihedigbo, the one who deflected the ball to Green on his miraculous touchdown. "You can drop your head and say, 'Oh, man,¿ and give up another one. Or you can say, 'Hey, the next time they'll throw the ball in my vicinity, I'm going to make a play.'" On 4th and 2, the Bengals lined up with one wide receiver on the left and two on the right, including Green, who was on the far right. Quarterback Andy Dalton was under center. Behind him in the backfield were rookie running back Giovani Bernard on the left and rookie tight end Tyler Eifert on the right. The Ravens crowded the line of scrimmage, putting seven men in the box, including strong safety James Ihedigbo, who was lined up next to cornerback Corey Graham in the left slot. Free safety Matt Elam, who was back as a deep safety, was the only Ravens defender not within three yards of the line of scrimmage.
Before the snap, Green motioned into the slot, inside of fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, causing cornerback Chykie Brown to motion with him and back out of press coverage. Once the ball was snapped, Green and Sanu ran crossing routes to the left with the intention of clearing out the defense. Eifert moved left in the backfield to protect Dalton's blind side and got in the way of outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil. Meanwhile, Bernard ran into the right flat, where the Bengals were trying to get him alone in space. Ihedigbo recognized that the Bengals had ran the same play earlier in the game and barged through the traffic and into the backfield, where he tried to wrap up Bernard four yards behind the line of scrimmage. "They ran the play earlier in the game, and the offensive lineman, he grabbed me, and I couldn't get off the block, so the other guys made the tackle," he said. "Once I saw the tight end go to the other side, I said, 'Oh, they're running it again.' It just clicked. He broke out. He's a strong runner, Giovani Bernard." He shook free of Ihedigbo, but outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and defensive end Chris Canty had rallied to the ball and were between him and the first-down marker. So Bernard changed course and started meandering back to his left in a play reminiscent of his recent touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Each week, blogger Matt Vensel breaks down a critical play, sometimes with the help of Ravens players and coaches, from that week's game. Today, he looks at the fourth-down tackle of Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard in overtime during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals.