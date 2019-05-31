Tale of the Tape on Davone Bess' second TD vs. the Ravens

Screenshot

For the most part, the Ravens defended fairly well during Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. But the Browns converted a couple of critical plays on fourth down and also exploited a few Ravens breakdowns. "It's just really rough," cornerback Corey Graham said afterward. "It seemed like everything went those guys' way. We couldn't get a break. We just got to play better. It's real simple. We have to make more plays than we are making right now. Those guys went out there and made a lot of plays. The receivers made plays for the quarterback. It just [stinks] right now. It's tough. Everybody needs to get better." One of those breakdowns came when the Ravens were trailing by four points in the second quarter. Quarterback Jason Campbell and the Browns, who had started their drive near midfield, had advanced the ball to the Ravens' 20-yard line, where they needed 3 yards on third down to move the chains again. They would get more than that, though, when Browns slot receiver Davone Bess, who has been under fire in Cleveland recently, made a play that was all over the highlight reels Sunday and Monday morning. The Browns went three-wide with top receiver Josh Gordon alone on the left side of the formation. Tight end Jordan Cameron was flexed out to the right. Bess was standing on the numbers on the right, stacked behind wide receiver Greg Little. He motioned left into the slot before the ball was snapped to Campbell. The Ravens crowded the line of scrimmage, leaving Matt Elam as the lone deep safety. The Ravens were playing tight man-to-man across the board in Cover One. Strong safety James Ihedigbo had Cameron in the slot. Cornerback Lardarius Webb had Little. And nickel cornerback Corey Graham covered Bess.