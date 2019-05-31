Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

Tale of the Tape on Courtney Upshaw's key block vs. the Jets

Each week, reporter and blogger Matt Vensel breaks down a critical play, sometimes with the help of Ravens players and coaches, from that week's game. Today, he breaks down Courtney Upshaw's key block on a long punt return by Jacoby Jones in Sunday's 19-3 win over the New York Jets.
