Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

Tale of the Tape on Joe Flacco's final interception vs. the Bills

Each week, blogger Matt Vensel breaks down a critical play, sometimes with the help of Ravens players and coaches, from that week's game. Today, he looks at Joe Flacco's fifth and final interception Sunday.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°