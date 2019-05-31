Tale of the Tape on Joe Flacco's final interception vs. the Bills

Screenshot

Sunday's game was a disaster for the Ravens offense. The offensive line was getting punctured by the Bills up front. The running game was so ineffective John Harbaugh pulled the plug at halftime. Two of their wide receivers got banged up. And quarterback Joe Flacco had already thrown four interceptions. Despite all that, the Ravens started two drives late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to take the lead. The first one ended with a field goal after Ray Rice couldn't come down with a jump ball in the end zone. The second one started at the Baltimore 37-yard line with the Ravens down, 23-20, with 2:20 left. "I'm proud of the fact that our guys keep playing," coach John Harbaugh said Sunday evening. "I believe we have a quarterback that can keep you in any game at any time. We all felt that way at the end." The Ravens moved the ball to midfield, and after a rare rushing attempt for Rice and an incomplete deep ball to wide receiver Torrey Smith, the Ravens faced third-and-8 with just over a minute left to play. The Ravens, as was the case for most of the second half, were in their 11 personnel. Smith was isolated on the right sideline. Marlon Brown was lined up wide left with Tandon Doss next to him in the slot and Dallas Clark flexed out next to Doss. Rice was a backfield sidecar next to Flacco, who was in the shotgun. But in an instant, Flacco would throw his fifth interception, tying his career high and ending the game.