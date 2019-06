Screenshot

The box score from Sunday's 26-23 win over the Miami Dolphins shows that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked twice and hit on four other plays, which doesn't seem like much. But unless you have John Brenkus of ESPN's "Sports Science" on speed dial, it's hard to quantify the toll those hits took on Flacco, who has never been afraid to stand in and take a big hit while delivering passes down the field. "That's part of Joe's greatness. That's a part of what makes Joe who he is," coach John Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. "You look around the league, and you'll see a lot of quarterbacks not doing those things [and] not standing in there the way he stands in there. He's special that way." The play from Sunday's win that probably best exemplifies that came with the game tied, 13-13, in the third quarter. The Ravens were near midfield when Flacco endured a punishing hit from Dolphins defensive end Oliver Vernon to deliver a pass down the right sideline to wide receiver Tandon Doss, who turned the reception into a 40-yard gain. The Ravens would kick a go-ahead field goal on the drive. The Ravens used their 12 personnel on the 2nd-and-4 play. Because they were determined to establish the running game, Sunday was the most they had used that two-tight-end personnel grouping this season. But instead of using at least one tight end as an in-line player on this particular play, they used both as part of a three-man bunch close to right tackle Michael Oher. Ed Dickson was flexed into the right slot. Fellow tight end Dallas Clark was lined up behind his left shoulder and Doss was behind his right. Wide receiver Torrey Smith was alone on the left side of the formation. The running back was Bernard Pierce.