Tale of the Tape on Marlon Brown's game-winning TD catch vs. the Vikings

After three snowy, sloppy quarters to start Sunday's game, it suddenly in the fourth quarter became one of those games in which the team that gets the ball last wins the game. The Ravens and Vikings exchanged touchdowns and swapped leads late in the fourth quarter, but it was the Ravens who got the ball last. The Ravens trailed, 26-22, when they started the drive at their 20-yard line with 45 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Joe Flacco would lead them on another long drive to put them in scoring position. He completed a 35-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Marlon Brown and picked up 18 penalty yards when the Vikings were called for committing pass interference on tight end Dennis Pitta. After an 18-yard completion to Pitta got them to the Minnesota 9-yard line, the Ravens took their final timeout with 10 seconds left. The Ravens had enough time for two, maybe three, throws into the end zone, but they only needed one as Flacco would connect with Brown, who has been a non-factor in recent weeks, for the winning score. "I was out there just trying to make sure I just run my routes right," said Brown, a rookie who was signed as an undrafted free agent. "I didn't want to mess up. It was already the fourth quarter. I didn't want to mess up. I was locking in." Brown lined up in the left slot between wide receiver Jacoby Jones and Pitta, who was flexed out into the slot. Torrey Smith was alone on the right. Running back Ray Rice stood next to Flacco in the shotgun. The Vikings were in a big nickel defense with three safeties on the field. Second-year safety Robert Blanton was lined up in the left slot across Brown, who had four inches on the 6-foot-1 defender.