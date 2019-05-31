Tale of the Tape: Breaking down Wes Welker's second TD

The Ravens overloaded the left side of the Broncos offensive line before the snap. But the Broncos rolled the pocket right, away from the eight-man pass rush, and Manning read the pair of wide receivers on his right. It would turn out to be an easy read. While the Ravens lined up their three cornerbacks across from the three wide receivers, they were actually playing zone coverage. Each player was responsible for manning up whoever ran through their zone. There was no confusion for Smith, who was all alone with Decker, but Graham and Webb got mixed up when Thomas and Welker crisscrossed. Graham stuck to Thomas, who ran a slant toward the middle of the field. Webb stayed in his zone and broke towards Thomas, who became his man. Welker was left open in the flat. "We just need to find a way to get things done when it comes to passing off guys and things like that," Graham said. "Honestly, I put that one on myself. I've got to see that. I was locked in on [Thomas] and you've got to see the next guy come out, and I've got to find a way to switch that off."