Tale of the Tape: Breaking down the five-way sack of Brandon Weeden

All afternoon, the Ravens were all over Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden on Sunday. They sacked him five times. They crashed into him seven other times. They chased him out of the pocket on a few occasions. They pressured on him on 18 of his 40 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus, and I wouldn't be surprised if one of them tackled him on his way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. According to Pro Football Focus, the Ravens blitzed with five or more pass rushers 12 times. They were usually able to generate pressure without extra rushers. But when they did blitz, it was hard to find fault with the results. They sacked Weeden three times on those plays and limited him to 51 passing yards. It was a dominant performance for a Baltimore pass rush that figures to be one of the NFL's best, with outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil blowing by offensive tackles and Haloti Ngata and Chris Canty slipping between interior linemen. The Ravens are tied for fifth in the NFL with eight sacks after Sunday's performance, but one sack in particular will probably linger in Weeden's memory bank. On the first play after the two-minute warning in the first half, the Browns faced third-and-4 as they approached midfield. It was one of just a dozen times that the Ravens defense would blitz the Browns all day, and within 2.5 seconds of the snap, five Ravens defenders buried Weeden. "It started with the crowd," said Dumervil, who has two sacks in two games. "They couldn't hear anything. We call came off the ball and it was like an avalanche. Guys just came from everywhere. I haven't seen it on the film yet, but it happened fast. The pocket collapsed and he had nowhere to go. Great call."