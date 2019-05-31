Tale of the Tape: Breaking down Daryl Smith's interception vs. the Texans

Screenshot from CBS
In the second quarter of Sunday's 30-9 win over the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium, middle linebacker Daryl Smith turned the game around with a savvy play that probably made his predecessor proud. The Ravens were trailing, 6-3, in the final few minutes of the second quarter when the Texans got the ball after the Ravens offense had finally sustained a drive long enough to put points on the board. But quarterback Matt Schaub quickly had his Texans on the move with a pair of completions to wide receiver Andre Johnson. They had the ball at their 35-yard line when Smith caught Schaub slipping. The Texans were lined up in the pistol formation with running back Ben Tate in the backfield behind Schaub. Wide receiver Keshawn Martin was isolated wide to the right. The Texans bunched a trio of players to the left of the offensive line. Tight end Garrett Graham was on the line of scrimmage with rookie receiver DeAndre Hopkins behind his left shoulder and tight end Owen Daniels behind his right. The Ravens were in their base personnel, with Smith lined up on the same side as the Texans' bunch. "It was just something we've seen on film through the week," Smith said of the look. "We've been getting pressure on him, but he was getting rid of the ball pretty quick. I knew I had a chance to jump it."
Screenshot from CBS
The Ravens were in a Cover 3 zone defense that dropped four players into the intermediate depth and three more into deep zones. Cornerbacks Lardarius Webb and Jimmy Smith retreated to the outside deep thirds and strong safety James Ihedigbo took the deep middle. Free safety Matt Elam ran up to take one of the intermediate zones and strong-side linebacker Elvis Dumervil dropped into another one. After glancing over at Martin, Smith shifted his eyes to Daniels. Graham had run straight up the seam and appeared to be carrying Smith with him, opening up space for Daniels, who had ran to the left before darting back to the right in a follow concept. Smith quickly passed off Graham into the deep zones, swiveled his hips and drove down on Daniels' route, something that Schaub was not expecting. The Ravens had sent a four-man rush. And while defensive tackle Arthur Jones was splitting a pair of interior offensive linemen when Schaub released the pass off his back foot, he wasn't under serious pressure. "It was a poor read on my part," Schaub said. "I made a bad decision, and the guy made a good play. I should have just checked down and thrown to one of my backs. It was a huge turnaround coming right before halftime."
Each week, blogger Matt Vensel breaks down a critical play, sometimes with the help of Ravens players and coaches, from that week's game. Today, he looks at Daryl Smith's interception return for a touchdown.