Tale of the Tape: Breaking down Daryl Smith's interception vs. the Texans

Screenshot from CBS

In the second quarter of Sunday's 30-9 win over the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium, middle linebacker Daryl Smith turned the game around with a savvy play that probably made his predecessor proud. The Ravens were trailing, 6-3, in the final few minutes of the second quarter when the Texans got the ball after the Ravens offense had finally sustained a drive long enough to put points on the board. But quarterback Matt Schaub quickly had his Texans on the move with a pair of completions to wide receiver Andre Johnson. They had the ball at their 35-yard line when Smith caught Schaub slipping. The Texans were lined up in the pistol formation with running back Ben Tate in the backfield behind Schaub. Wide receiver Keshawn Martin was isolated wide to the right. The Texans bunched a trio of players to the left of the offensive line. Tight end Garrett Graham was on the line of scrimmage with rookie receiver DeAndre Hopkins behind his left shoulder and tight end Owen Daniels behind his right. The Ravens were in their base personnel, with Smith lined up on the same side as the Texans' bunch. "It was just something we've seen on film through the week," Smith said of the look. "We've been getting pressure on him, but he was getting rid of the ball pretty quick. I knew I had a chance to jump it."