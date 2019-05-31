Five early favorites for Super Bowl XLIX

Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
Pretty much every year, we hear how the defending champs are destined to begin a dynasty, but the Ravens last year showed how difficult it is to get back to the Super Bowl. These Seahawks, though, are primed to be major contenders again in 2014. They had one of the youngest rosters to win a Super Bowl and star players such as quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Richard Sherman are still on their team-friendly rookie contracts, allowing the Seahawks to build around them for at least another season.
Tom Pennington, Getty Images
The Seahawks' biggest challengers are a bitter rival whom they will face at least twice in 2014. The 49ers took the Seahawks to the wire in a NFC divisional round thriller this past season, showing that they were the NFL's second-best team. Like the Seahawks, the 49ers have a young quarterback on a cheap contract (though Colin Kaepernick could get extended this offseason) and a bunch of other talented youngsters on their deep roster. It looks like the road to the Super Bowl could once again go through the NFC West.
Considering that the Super Bowl was just played five days ago, is it too early to already start looking ahead to the next one? Nah. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun reporter and blogger Matt Vensel names the five NFL teams most likely to win the next Super Bowl, starting with the defending champs.