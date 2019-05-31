Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

Five early favorites for Super Bowl XLIX

Considering that the Super Bowl was just played five days ago, is it too early to already start looking ahead to the next one? Nah. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun reporter and blogger Matt Vensel names the five NFL teams most likely to win the next Super Bowl, starting with the defending champs.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°