Five early favorites for Super Bowl XLIX

Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images

Pretty much every year, we hear how the defending champs are destined to begin a dynasty, but the Ravens last year showed how difficult it is to get back to the Super Bowl. These Seahawks, though, are primed to be major contenders again in 2014. They had one of the youngest rosters to win a Super Bowl and star players such as quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Richard Sherman are still on their team-friendly rookie contracts, allowing the Seahawks to build around them for at least another season.