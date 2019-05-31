Five Things We Learned from the Seahawks win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII

Lionel Hahn, MCT

Much of the pre-game banter, not just on Super Sunday but in the two weeks leading up to the game, centered on Peyton Manning's legacy. Former jocks stuffed into expensive suits argued with each other on television sets about whether a win against the Seahawks would establish Manning as the greatest quarterback in NFL history and pondered what another postseason feature would do for his reputation. Manning will no doubt be remembered as one of the best to ever play the game, and his fingerprints will be all over the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. His name can be found throughout the record book and his impact on the game, most notably his brilliance before the snap ushering in an era in which many quarterbacks are now given the authority to change and tweak plays at the line of scrimmage, is undeniable. But it appears his career will always be listed with an asterisk of sorts, fair or not, as many will make the distinction that Manning was the best "regular-season quarterback" that has ever played. This season was kind of a microcosm of that notion. Manning just had the most prolific regular season a quarterback had ever had. He threw for 334.8 yards per game and averaged nearly three and a half touchdown passes. The Broncos outscored their opponents by 207 points. His brilliance stretched into the playoffs as they beat the San Diego Chargers and the New England Patriots. But the Seahawks made him look merely average. Manning often seemed uncomfortable in the pocket and more of his passes fluttered past their intended targets than we are used to seeing. Pressure was a factor in both of his interceptions, but Manning was uncharacteristically inaccurate in the Super Bowl. The final box score will forever show Manning completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 280 yards, but we will remember how misleading that was, that the Seahawks smothered him during another crushing postseason defeat. Manning will be back next season and may still play a couple of more after that. But it is clear that after the past couple of weeks, he will leave behind a complicated legacy if he doesn't win another Super Bowl. In the court of pigskin opinion, quarterbacks are measured by how many championships they have won. Despite lighting up defenses during the regular season year after year and going to the playoffs a bunch of times in his spectacular career, Manning has just one championship on his resume. An argument can still be made that he is the best quarterback ever. And one will be made that because of his brilliance and his impact on the game, his career will be a disappointment if he doesn't win the big one again. But there is no doubting that this debate about his legacy will rage on long after he retires.