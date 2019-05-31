Five for Friday: Five Ravens questions left unanswered

Baltimore boasts depth with its defensive backs, but we probably won't know which four will be in the starting lineup until Week 1 rolls around. At cornerback, Jimmy Smith, Domonique Foxworth, Lardarius Webb and Chris Carr are all battling for prime playing time, and each has his pros and cons. At the strong safety spot, the Ravens signed the hard-hitting Bernard Pollard to compete with fourth-year players Haruki Nakamura and Tom Zbikowski. My educated guess: Jimmy Smith and Chris Carr will start at corner, but we should see a revolving door at the position. Ditto for the safeties, but Pollard will get the first crack.

The play of the offensive line was the scariest sight of Thursday's loss. The Ravens allowed six sacks, and the Eagles might have had 16 if not for Tyrod Taylor's ability to avoid the rush. Ray Rice had no running room when the first-team offense was on the field, picking up just seven yards on five carries. Michael Oher struggled, neither Jah Reid or Oniel Cousins staked their claim at right tackle and the timetable for center Matt Birk's return is unclear. My educated guess: The Ravens bring in a veteran interior lineman -- maybe Casey Rabach gets another look? -- and worst-case scenario, they move Marshal Yanda back to right tackle.

The Ravens left many questions unanswered during their 13-6 preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday, but we have three more games to get our answers. The Ravens addressed one area of concern on Friday with a trade for veteran wide receiver Lee Evans, and you can be sure they are searching for patchwork for the other trouble spots. In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel of Baltimore Sports Blitz lists five key questions the Ravens must answer before Week 1, and he takes an educated guess at what their solution will be for each.