Five for Friday: Five Ravens questions left unanswered
The Ravens left many questions unanswered during their 13-6 preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday, but we have three more games to get our answers. The Ravens addressed one area of concern on Friday with a trade for veteran wide receiver Lee Evans, and you can be sure they are searching for patchwork for the other trouble spots. In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel of Baltimore Sports Blitz lists five key questions the Ravens must answer before Week 1, and he takes an educated guess at what their solution will be for each.