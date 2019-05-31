Five for Friday: Why there's no rush to end the NFL lockout
NFL owners agreed to a proposed 10-year collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, chucking the ball into the players' court then putting on a full-court PR press by saying that an agreement with the players had been reached. Not so fast, said the players, who have not signed off on a deal and have until Tuesday to do so. So the waiting game continues, but what's the big rush anyway? In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel gives five reasons why waiting a little longer for some football wouldn't be such a bad thing.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad