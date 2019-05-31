Five for Friday: Why there's no rush to end the NFL lockout

Normally, half of Baltimore makes the pilgrimage out to McDaniel College each summer, but the Ravens will hold training camp at their facility in Owings Mills, where all those fans can't be accommodated. So it's not like we will miss out on anything more if the lockout lasts another week or two. Side note: I hope the Ravens are considering going camping in Westminster a couple of days this year. That would be a nice gesture.

Would it be such a terrible thing if a couple of preseason games were canceled? Should we really sacrifice long-term labor peace just so we can watch Hunter Cantwell throw passes to Justin Harper in an exhibition?

NFL owners agreed to a proposed 10-year collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, chucking the ball into the players' court then putting on a full-court PR press by saying that an agreement with the players had been reached. Not so fast, said the players, who have not signed off on a deal and have until Tuesday to do so. So the waiting game continues, but what's the big rush anyway? In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel gives five reasons why waiting a little longer for some football wouldn't be such a bad thing.