Five for Friday: Sizzle's best Ravens-Steelers one-liners
Terrell Suggs has talked enough trash this week to fill up every bulletin board in Western Pennsylvania, and we sports reporters thank him for that. But if there's a guy who has earned the right to run his mouth at the Steelers, it's Suggs. No one has sacked Ben Roethlisberger more times over the years. Suggs has sacked Big Ben six times in this calendar year alone. No wonder he's all amped up for Sunday night's game at Heinz Field. In this week's Five for Friday, let's all laugh at five of Sizzle's best one-liners from this week.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad