Five for Friday: Sizzle's best Ravens-Steelers one-liners

"This is my Madison Square Garden. I love playing in this stadium. I love the way the people treat me, the welcoming they give me with their 'No. 1's,'" he said, referencing the fans who flip him off. "I love it. We're going on the road in probably the toughest stadium to play in in the NFL. We are expecting a physical football game. ... I guarantee you the NFL, the world, will stop for this game, and everybody wants to see it."

Terrell Suggs has talked enough trash this week to fill up every bulletin board in Western Pennsylvania, and we sports reporters thank him for that. But if there's a guy who has earned the right to run his mouth at the Steelers, it's Suggs. No one has sacked Ben Roethlisberger more times over the years. Suggs has sacked Big Ben six times in this calendar year alone. No wonder he's all amped up for Sunday night's game at Heinz Field. In this week's Five for Friday, let's all laugh at five of Sizzle's best one-liners from this week.