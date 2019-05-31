Five for Friday: Tweaking the Ravens offense

The Ravens went young in their receiving corps to become faster and more explosive on offense. With the new personnel, they are attacking teams downfield often, which is a good thing, but how about throwing in some slants to Anquan Boldin and more screen passes to keep opponents off-balance? Asking Joe Flacco to throw more easy, high-percentage passes isn't some sort of admission that he has regressed. It's just smart football.

Terrell Suggs was "baffled" that Ray Rice got just eight carries in Monday night's mess, as was the rest of Baltimore. Suggs is not better-suited to coordinate the Ravens offense than Cameron, but hopefully Cam took note when Suggs said, "We have to feed our horse." Why wouldn't Cameron play off the strengths of Rice, the team's most dangerous and consistent player on offense? Put the ball in his belly, Cam.

The Ravens offense was in disarray in Monday night's 12-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens didn't pick up a first down in the first half. They faced a 4th and 43 at one point. And they finished with 146 yards of total offense. The Ravens weren't on the same page afterward, either. Terrell Suggs called out coordinator Cam Cameron, and this week Joe Flacco and Cameron had a difference of opinion on the no-huddle offense. How can the Baltimore offense get on track? Matt Vensel has five suggestions in this week's Five for Friday.