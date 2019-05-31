Five for Friday: Tweaking the Ravens offense

The Ravens offense was in disarray in Monday night's 12-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens didn't pick up a first down in the first half. They faced a 4th and 43 at one point. And they finished with 146 yards of total offense. The Ravens weren't on the same page afterward, either. Terrell Suggs called out coordinator Cam Cameron, and this week Joe Flacco and Cameron had a difference of opinion on the no-huddle offense. How can the Baltimore offense get on track? Matt Vensel has five suggestions in this week's Five for Friday.