Five for Friday: Best nicknames in Ravens history

The All-Pro fullback brought a pretty sweet nickname with him when he arrived in Baltimore: "Coke Machine," which popular to contrary belief, was not copyrighted by Bam Morris. With a sturdy six-foot, 260-pound frame, Leach got that moniker because -- you guessed it -- he is built like soda machine.

The Ravens quarterback earned this nickname with his play as a rookie, but he admits that it isn't exactly apt away from the football field. "I'm not very cool," Flacco said back in 2009. "I don't know if that's a great name for me. But I'll take it." Sometimes the best nicknames are the ones that are a little off the mark.

Everybody loves a good nickname, especially pro athletes, who will at the very least throw a "y" on the end of a teammate's last name and pass it off as an alternative moniker. The Ravens have had some good ones over the years. Usually, players are gifted a nickname by someone else, like when Frank "The Tank" Walker dubbed Jim Leonard "White Lightning." Other times, they give themselves one like "Chocolate Therapy," which belongs to Bernard Pollard. In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel ranks the all-time best Ravens nicknames.