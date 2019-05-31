Five for Friday: Replacements for Hank Williams Jr.

If ESPN doesn't want to rock the "MNF" boat, they can turn to another country music singer who hasn't been relevant in 20 years. Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn are alternatives if the father of Miley Cyrus is too busy.

Snoop is a huge football fan (though he roots for the Steelers) and he coaches youth and high school football when he isn't sipping gin and juice in California. He has also been a frequent guest on ESPN shows. But I'm not sure that ESPN's budget can cover the cost of a suitable number of stripper poles and video vixens.

Hank Williams Jr. will have more time to spend with all of his rowdy friends now that he and ESPN have parted ways after the country music star attempted to make some sort of analogy involving Barack Obama and Adolf Hitler. ESPN says a permanent replacement for the "Monday Night Football" intro isn't likely to be named this season. In the meantime, Matt Vensel has five suggestions for a fill-in in this week's Five for Friday.