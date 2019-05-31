Five for Friday: Five all-time Ravens killers

When you think of the now-outdated rivalry between the Ravens and Titans, the first players who come to mind are probably Eddie George and a trio of former Titans who jumped ship and joined the Ravens: Derrick Mason, Samari Rolle and Steve McNair. But "The Freak," who also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, wreaked havoc in the Baltimore backfield, racking up nine sacks in eight career games against the Ravens.

Tom Brady, a three-time Super Bowl champ and the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, has been bombarded with verbal uppercuts by Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs. But this Brady one-liner from a year ago was the knockout punch: "They talk a lot for beating us once in nine years." It hasn't always been pretty, but Brady gets it done against the Ravens; Baltimore's shocking postseason upset in 2009 is the notable exception.

Chuck Pagano's sleeping patterns were interrupted this week by unpleasant dreams of Santonio Holmes sprinting though his secondary. Holmes victimized the Ravens when he played for the Steelers. Now he runs fly patterns for the Jets. "He's been a Raven killer," the Ravens defensive coordinator said. "My nightmares, when I wake up in the middle of the night sweating, it's because I think of [him]." In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel lists five other players who have given the Ravens matchup nightmares over the years.