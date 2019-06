Fiction. In 2010, the Ravens recorded 27 sacks, a franchise low, and after sacking Ben Roethlisberger four times in Week 1, they had none in Week 2. The Ravens need a pass rusher to pair with Terrell Suggs -- can Sergio Kindle be that guy? -- but Chuck Pagano likes to blitz from all over the place, using surprise to get sacks. He didn't against the Titans because he thought Matt Hasselbeck would pick his secondary apart.

Fact. After Flacco beat the Steelers, he said his critics would be back at him eventually. It took a week. The Titans loss was not his sharpest outing, but that dud was a team effort. As the year progresses, we will see a repeat of the good things Flacco did in Week 1, and few mistakes like the ones he made a week later.

The first two games of the NFL season played out like "Jekyll and Hyde" for the Ravens, who looked like world-beaters in a Week 1 win over the Steelers then delivered an ugly performance against the Titans. So which of those two teams will be the real Ravens? We will find out soon enough, but in the meantime, in this week's Five for Friday post, Matt Vensel plays fact or fiction to determine which early-season Ravens trends will continue.