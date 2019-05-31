Five things Orioles fans should feel good about right now

Before the season, Baseball Prospectus labeled Wieters as one the biggest draft busts ever. Then Wieters made the All-Star team, improved his power numbers and became one of the best backstops in the baseball.

The 2011 Orioles are coming down the home stretch. If this were a marathon, they would be an overweight man on crutches, giving it their all as they chase after those Kenyans from New York, Boston and Tampa Bay, but ultimately coming up miles short. The Orioles are 30 games behind the Yankees in the AL East, Andy MacPhail's future is up in the air and the team's young pitching staff took some lumps this year. But believe it or not, there are silver linings from the 2011 season. Matt Vensel gives five of them in this week's Five for Friday.