The five most challenging games on the Ravens' schedule
This weekend's showdown against the Steelers could potentially alter the trajectory of the Ravens' season. With a win, the Ravens will be in pole position in the race for the AFC North title. If they lose, they will have 15 games to play catch-up, but every game counts in the NFL. So which ones should be the most challenging for the Ravens this season? That's the topic Blitz blogger Matt Vensel picked for this week's Five for Friday.
