The five most challenging games on the Ravens' schedule

The Ravens and Jets are not historical rivals, but as long as Rex Ryan is coaching the Jets, the intensity and the hyperbole will be ratcheted up when these two teams play. The Jets will really test the Ravens mentally and emotionally. And with a strong defense and offensive line, the Jets will pose a physical challenge, too.

Beating Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers is always a tough and physically-demanding task. That's why a) this is one of the best rivalries in the NFL, and b) Steelers fans are so obnoxious when they win. But with all the new faces, especially on offense, the Ravens are underdogs Sunday, even on their own turf.

This weekend's showdown against the Steelers could potentially alter the trajectory of the Ravens' season. With a win, the Ravens will be in pole position in the race for the AFC North title. If they lose, they will have 15 games to play catch-up, but every game counts in the NFL. So which ones should be the most challenging for the Ravens this season? That's the topic Blitz blogger Matt Vensel picked for this week's Five for Friday.