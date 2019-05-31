Five Ravens who impressed the most this preseason

Finally, the NFL preseason is in our rearview mirror, which is great news unless you are an immediate family member of Hunter Cantwell or Derek Simmons. After rosters are cut down to 53 men on Saturday, it will be Steelers week, though that unofficially began the day the lockout ended. But first, we must wave goodbye to another thrilling summer of exhibition football. Let's do it by remembering who stood out (in a good way). In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel lists the five Ravens players who impressed him most in the preseason.