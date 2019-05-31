Five Ravens who impressed the most this preseason

Last year, the team beefed Kruger up to play on the defensive line and he never looked comfortable. Back at linebacker this preseason, he shook off blockers and the bust label, racking up two sacks and a forced fumble. The Ravens need a pass rusher who can rendezvous with Terrell Suggs at the quarterback, and there is now hope that Kruger can make contributions on third down in his third season in the NFL.

Since Joe Flacco joined the league in 2008, Ravens fans have been clamoring for the team to bring in a speedy wide receiver who could get the most out of Flacco's big arm. The day after the first preseason game, the Ravens got their guy in Evans, who quickly clicked with Flacco. In two preseason games, the former Bills burner had six receptions for 128 yards -- averaging 21.3 yards a catch -- and scored one touchdown.

Finally, the NFL preseason is in our rearview mirror, which is great news unless you are an immediate family member of Hunter Cantwell or Derek Simmons. After rosters are cut down to 53 men on Saturday, it will be Steelers week, though that unofficially began the day the lockout ended. But first, we must wave goodbye to another thrilling summer of exhibition football. Let's do it by remembering who stood out (in a good way). In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel lists the five Ravens players who impressed him most in the preseason.