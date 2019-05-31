Five Ravens veterans whose roster bubbles could burst

The Baltimore Sun

Divens is one of those guys who has hung around the team for a few years but either hasn't been given an opportunity to show what he can do in games or hasn't taken advantage of the opportunities he got. He played three games for the Ravens in 2008 and two in 2010, but did nothing memorable. Given the play of Arthur Jones, Pernell McPhee and other young defensive linemen, this could be his last chance to get in the mix.