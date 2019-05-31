Five for Friday: So who is a top-five NFL QB?
Joe Flacco and Eli Manning made news this week by saying that they think of themselves as top-five NFL quarterbacks. While Ravens fans and Giants fans, respectively, might not agree with those assessments, they should be pleased to know that their quarterbacks don't think they stink. So if Flacco and Manning aren't among the NFL's top five quarterbacks entering the 2011 season, then who is? Matt Vensel tackles the topic in this week's Five for Friday. Do his rankings really matter? No. But they're fun to talk about, aren't they?
