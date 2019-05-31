Five for Friday: So who is a top-five NFL QB?

It took Brees a few years to bloom, but he became a Pro Bowl player in his fourth year in San Diego and then played at an All-Pro level when he got to New Orleans. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV as the Saints beat the Colts. With a few more productive seasons he'll be in the Hall-of-Fame discussion.

The first and last point Joe Flacco backers make when defending the Ravens quarterback is his winning pedigree. That same logic can be used when making the case for Ben Roethlisberger as an elite quarterback. His game, stats and face aren't always pretty, but he has been to three Super Bowls, winning two of them.

Joe Flacco and Eli Manning made news this week by saying that they think of themselves as top-five NFL quarterbacks. While Ravens fans and Giants fans, respectively, might not agree with those assessments, they should be pleased to know that their quarterbacks don't think they stink. So if Flacco and Manning aren't among the NFL's top five quarterbacks entering the 2011 season, then who is? Matt Vensel tackles the topic in this week's Five for Friday. Do his rankings really matter? No. But they're fun to talk about, aren't they?