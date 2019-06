Baltimore Sun

Entering the 1966 World Series, the Orioles were in anything but championship form. They'd lost four of their last five regular-season games, but still had won the American League penant by nine games. Against a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers rotation, the Orioles left little doubt of their magic. They took down starters Don Drysdale, Sandy Koufax, Claude Osteen and Drysdale again to sweep the series, winning by a combined 13-2 and committing no errors.