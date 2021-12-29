2021 Baltimore Sun Sports Photos of the Year | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
Boys' Latin's Ian McAslan, right, is called safe on this pick-off attempt by St. Paul's first baseman Luke Trotta in the seventh inning. McAslan later scored the game-winning run. Boys' Latin defeated St. Paul's by score of 7 to 6 in MIAA B Conference baseball championship game on May 25, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dec 29, 2021
As the year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of our favorite sports photos from 2021.
Baltimore Ravens host Cleveland Browns
Ravens' Marquise Brown, left, dives for a first down after being tripped up by Browns' John Johnson III in the fourth quarter of key AFC North matchup Sun., Nov. 28, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Yankees at Oriole Park
Yankees Kyle Higashioka’s catcher mask is knocked off by the back swing of Orioles' DJ Stewart’s broken bat in the fourth inning on April 27, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Romeo Santos cheers for the Orioles as they win for the last time at home this season. The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 30. 09.30.21 (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson touchdown
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson flips into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. September 19, 2021 (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Final Round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley
Bryson DeChambeau reacts to a missed putt that would've given him the win during a play-off on hole 18 during the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley on Sunday, August 29. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)
BMW Championship at Caves Valley
Patrick Cantlay lines up a shot from a sand trap to the 16th hole in the third round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley on August 28, 2021. Cantley finished the day tied for first with Bryson DeChambeau at -21. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Motorcycle short track racing at Maryland State Fairgrounds
Both wearing biker boots for protection, George Phillipson, 8 of White Hall (grey) and Ryder Stelmack, 7 of Towson fcompare their height while riders around them listen to the pre-race meeting during motorcycle short track racing at Maryland State Fairgrounds Sat., Aug. 7, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness entry Ram
Preakness entry Ram gets a bath after working out on the Pimlico track Tuesday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Rombauer wins 2021 Preakness
Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Severna Park hosts Sherwood for MPSSAA baseball's Class 4A title
Severna Park Falcons' Colton Adams hugs starting pitcher Nick Carparelli (facing camera) as the Sherwood Warriors celebrate during the MPSSAA Class 4A state final Fri., June 18, 2021. Sherwood took extra innings to halt the Falcons' perfect season, 5-4 in eight innings. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) dives to make a catch and secure an out during the first inning. The New York Mets play against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Wednesday night at Camden Yards. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)
Sunrise kiteboarding
Jesse Yoder, of Edgewater, rides a hydro-foil while kiteboarding off Sandy Point State Park at sunrise Thursday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Pimlico Race Course
Pimlico Race Course will host the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
31st Annual Lifeguard Competition
Lifeguards Dallas Kane (left) of Assateague State Park and Austin Nye of Gunpowder State Park dive for the last piece of hose in the beach flags event during the 31st Annual Lifeguard Competition Tuesday at Gunpowder State Park - Hammerman Area. Maryland Park Service lifeguards from throughout the state competed in several events that showcased their training. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Boys' Latin defeats St. Paul's in baseball championship game.
Boys' Latin's Ian McAslan, right, is called safe on this pick-off attempt by St. Paul's first baseman Luke Trotta in the seventh inning. McAslan later scored the game-winning run. Boys' Latin defeated St. Paul's by score of 7 to 6 in MIAA B Conference baseball championship game on May 25, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk Eagles football
Members of the Dundalk Eagles are announced among smoke bombs representing the team colors as the Eagles soar during their quest for a perfect 2021 season Sat., Oct. 30, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Bay Bridge Run
Runners and walkers cross the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge early Sunday morning during the Bay Bridge Run, which returned after a three-year hiatus. The eastbound span will remain closed through mid-afternoon for the 10K event. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Howard vs. Reservoir in boys soccer.
Howard's Viktor Struck, right, battles for a header against Reservoir's Graham Leary in the first half of boys soccer game on Sept. 21. 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Goal
Curley #8 Aidan Diem is jubilant as Curley scores it second goal against McDonogh goal keeper Will Anderson, bringing the score to 2-2 near the end of the game. McDonogh won, 3-2 in double overtime. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Maryland vs. Baylor
Baylor's Caitlyn Bickle (#51) blocks a shot by Maryland's Shyanne Sellers in the third quarter. Maryland defeated Baylor (79-76) at Xfinity Center on Nov. 21, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Turkey Bowl
Loyola players hoist the game trophy after defeating Calvert Hall (41-35) in the 101st playing of the Thanksgiving Bowl football game at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Yankees vs. Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Yankees right-fielder Clint Frazier makes a diving catch to rob Orioles' Trey Mancini of a base hit in the seventh inning. The Orioles defeated the Yankees by score of 10 to 6 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 16, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
John Carroll beats Gilman in soccer, 3-2
Gilman’s Miles Claybour (6) and John Carroll’s Ryan Skandalis (5), engage in a header in the second half. Skandalis scored two goals in the game, in which John Carroll beat Gilman, 3-2, at the Gilman School. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Maryland vs Quinnipiac
Maryland’s Xavier Green, left, fights for a loose ball against Quinnipiac’s Tyrese Williams in the first half of men’s basketball at Xifinity Center on Nov. 9, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Astros
Orioles left-fielder Austin Hays cannot make a play on the long fly ball by Astros' Myles Straw which bounced off the top of the wall back onto the field in the second inning. The hit was ruled a home-run by replay challenge over-turning the umpires' ruling on the field. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Coppin State defeated Morgan State
Morgan State's Malik Miller, left, fights for control of the loose ball against Coppin State's Koby Thomas, right, in the first half. Coppin State defeated Morgan State by score of 89 to 79 in men's basketball at Hill Field House on Sunday January 17, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
“Hollywood" Brown
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connects to Ravens' Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for a third quarter touchdown on October 24, 2021 against the Bengals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Turkey Bowl
Loyola's Noah Bull, right, drags an up-side-down Calvert Hall's Tim Downs for a few yards in the first quarter. Loyola defeated Calvert Hall (41-35) in the 101st playing of the Thanksgiving Bowl football game at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Dulaney at Catonsville
Catonsville Comets (11) protects the ball with his head long enough for his head coach to call a timeout while Dulaney Lions defensemen Leo Hale (21) and Jack Zeidler (15) defend near their goal during the Class 4A North Section I championship game Fri., June 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Class 4A East region baseball playoffs.
Howard High's Ben Fader (#7), center, runs home to score the eventual game-winning run as teammates cheer in the seventh inning. Howard High defeated North County High by score of 5 to 3 in Class 4A East region baseball playoffs. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Preakness 146 at Pimlico Race Course
Horses run toward the finish line in the Maryland Sprint Stakes as seen through a tarp covering that hides the dilapidated grandstand that has been condemned for future demolition during 2021 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Mark Andrews
Ravens Mark Andrews gets the first down and also jumps over Chiefs #35 Charvarius Ward to get out of bounds and stop the clock late in the first half. Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL football at M&T Bank Stadium. 9/19/21 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Maryland vs. West Virginia
West Virginia's Winston Wright Jr. returns of kickoff and fail to score against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in College Park, Md. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)
Glenelg girls soccer beats Hereford
Glenelg girls soccer players celebrate together on the field after beating Hereford, 2-1, for the Class 2A state title at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday, November 20. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)
UNC vs. Boston College women's lacrosse
Boston College's Charlotte North (8) shouts as her team storms the field following their win over UNC. No. 1 seed North Carolina (20-0) vs. No. 4 seed Boston College (16-3) at the NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals hosted at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)
B360 advocates for inner city motorbike site
Offroad bike rider Hamari Mullin, 7 gets help starting from Damon Ray, 14 at an enclosed parking lot near B&O Railroad Museum Sat., June 5, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
E-Foil board
Shane Kilberg, an instructor for E-Foil, an alternative to jet-skis, floats between the yachts at the Bay Bridge Boat Show, which runs through Sunday in Stevensville. The show features both power and sailboats. The E-Foil, operated by a remote control which controls the speed, runs on a lithium-iron battery and is propelled by a propellor and wing underwater. The Bay Bridge Boat Show will remain open April, 16-17th from 10am-6pm and April, 18th from 10am-5pm. The cost is $12 to enter. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Milford Mill vs. Franklin High School Football
Franklin defensive back Mekhi Workman (1) picks off a pass intended for Milford Mill receiver Daysen Shell (4) during the 1st quarter. Milford Mill football travels to Franklin High School to play their season opener on Friday, (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens 2021 Training Camp
Ravens running back coach and Nate McCrary, RB, at Tuesday morning practice on the second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Towson vs Sparrows Point Football
From left, Trenton Knight, Sparrows Point, celebrates his touchdown against Towson with teammate Dylan Paugh during their high school football game at Sparrows Point. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium
Kicker Justin Tucker pulls himself up to kiss his son Easton Tucker, 5 during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Northeast versus Glen Burnie in boys baseball
Glen Burnie's Alan Fangman, (9), scores on a hit in the first inning against Northeast as catcher Ryan Hatch tag is to late at home plate during a high school baseball match at Glen Burnie high school. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)
Inner Harbor paddleboarding
Melissa Powers (foreground), Ashley Arn and Lisa Gerolamo paddle board with B'more SUP which has started offering guided tours of Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk Eagles football
Dundalk Eagles wide receiver Marcus Nicholson (4) stiff-arms Patapsco Patriots linebacker Noah Cornish (10) who chases him to the sidelines as the Eagles soar during their quest for a perfect 2021 season Sat., Oct. 30, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Dulaney vs. Hereford
Hereford's Shari Atkins, left, has a hold of Dulaney's Natalie Crowley's jersey as the ball gets away from her in the first half. Dulaney defeated Hereford 1-0 in girls soccer on Sept. 28, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Mount Hebron Vikings visit Oakland Mills Scorpions
Mount Hebron Vikings' Anwer Ayubi (1) tackles Oakland Mills Scorpions' Antoine Holmes short of the goal line during spring football Fri., March 19, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Loyola Blakefield - Gilman boy's lacrosse
Loyola #18 Kevin Somerville and #3 Jackson Zuramski leap into the air to celebrate Zuramski's late goal in the 4th quarter. Loyola Blakefield hosts Gilman boy's lacrosse on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)
Tough loss
Front to back, Fallston players Brendon Mudd, Mike Estremsky and Ethan Salsa react after loosing the 2021 MPSSAA Class 1A boys soccer title in overtime to Brunswick at the Loyola University Ridley Athletic Complex. November 18, 2021 (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
2021 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship
Syracuse Orangemen goalkeeper Asa Goldstock (21) blocks a shot by Boston College Eagles attacker Charlotte North during the 2021 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship at Johnny Unitas Stadium Sun., May 30, 2021. Boston College prevailed, 16-10. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Dunbar RB Devin Roché
Dunbar Poetrs junior running back Devin Roché poses Tue., Sept. 28, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Gilman vs Spalding Baseball
Caleb Estes, Spalding watches as Ryan Martinez, Gilman, is caught in a run-down by Ben Wieman, Spalding, in the first inning. Gilman wins the MIAA A title baseball game against Spalding 6-2. May 24, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Cleveland Indians at Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles batter Pedro Severino reacts just in time above Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges, on an inside heater by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Fri., June 4, 2021. Baltimore prevailed, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
St. Paul's School upsets McDonogh, 16-9
McDonogh #34 Kori Edmondso, carrying ball, barrels past St. Paul's #20 Kendall Steer. St. Paul's School for Girls beat No. 1 ranked McDonogh, 16-9, breaking McDonogh's two-year winning streak. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Ghanian national team
Joseph Amoah, a member of the Ghanian national team in track and field, warms up during training at Coppin State University in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Amoah, from Kumasi, Ghana, a recent Coppin graduate, will compete in the 200m and 4x100m relay. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Maryland vs Quinnipiac
Maryland's Donta Scott sails over top of Quinnipiac's JJ Riggins after being fouled by Riggins in the second half. Maryland defeated Quinnipiac (83-69) at Xifinity Center on Nov. 9, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
