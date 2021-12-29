2021 Baltimore Sun Sports Photos of the Year | PHOTOS

Shane Kilberg, an instructor for E-Foil, an alternative to jet-skis, floats between the yachts at the Bay Bridge Boat Show, which runs through Sunday in Stevensville. The show features both power and sailboats. The E-Foil, operated by a remote control which controls the speed, runs on a lithium-iron battery and is propelled by a propellor and wing underwater. The Bay Bridge Boat Show will remain open April, 16-17th from 10am-6pm and April, 18th from 10am-5pm. The cost is $12 to enter. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)