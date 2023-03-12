Towson vs. Monmouth: 2023 CAA women's basketball championship | PHOTOS

Monmouth players celebrate with championship trophy after beating Towson, 80-55, in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMonmouth players celebrate after beating Towson, 80-55, in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Patricia Anumgba, standing left, consoles teammate Taiye Johnson as the Monmouth team celebrates winning 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, from left, and Quinzia Fulmore sit dejectedly on the bench late in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Alexia Nelson, right, fouls Monmouth's Jania Hall, left, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Mariah Wilson, left, and Quinzia Fulmore, right, tie up Monmouth's Belle Kranbuhl, center, for a jump ball in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, bottom, reaches for the ball held by Monmouth's Ariana Vanderhoop in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Anissa Rivera, right, is fouled by Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Patricia Anumgba, right, tried but failed to remain inbound after grabbing the loose ball from Monmouth's Jania Hall, center, who battled with Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Anissa Rivera, right, knocks the ball loose from Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMonmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, tries to prevent Towson's Anissa Rivera, right, from stealing the ball in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, right, fights for the ball against Monmouth's Kaci Donovan, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementTowson first year head coach Laura Harper is pictured against Monmouth in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMonmouth head coach Ginny Boggess is pictured against Towson in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)