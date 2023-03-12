Towson's Patricia Anumgba, standing left, consoles teammate Taiye Johnson as the Monmouth team celebrates winning 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena.

Towson's Patricia Anumgba, standing left, consoles teammate Taiye Johnson as the Monmouth team celebrates winning 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Towson vs. Monmouth: 2023 CAA women's basketball championship | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Monmouth defeated Towson, 80-55, to win 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena.

Monmouth players celebrate with championship trophy after beating Towson, 80-55, in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena.

Monmouth players celebrate with championship trophy after beating Towson, 80-55, in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Monmouth players celebrate after beating Towson, 80-55, in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game.

Monmouth players celebrate after beating Towson, 80-55, in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Patricia Anumgba, standing left, consoles teammate Taiye Johnson as the Monmouth team celebrates winning 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena.

Towson's Patricia Anumgba, standing left, consoles teammate Taiye Johnson as the Monmouth team celebrates winning 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, from left, and Quinzia Fulmore sit dejectedly on the bench late in the fourth quarter.

Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, from left, and Quinzia Fulmore sit dejectedly on the bench late in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Alexia Nelson, right, fouls Monmouth's Jania Hall, left, in the fourth quarter.

Towson's Alexia Nelson, right, fouls Monmouth's Jania Hall, left, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Mariah Wilson, left, and Quinzia Fulmore, right, tie up Monmouth's Belle Kranbuhl, center, for a jump ball in the fourth quarter.

Towson's Mariah Wilson, left, and Quinzia Fulmore, right, tie up Monmouth's Belle Kranbuhl, center, for a jump ball in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, bottom, reaches for the ball held by Monmouth's Ariana Vanderhoop in the third quarter.

Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, bottom, reaches for the ball held by Monmouth's Ariana Vanderhoop in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Anissa Rivera, right, is fouled by Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, in the second quarter.

Towson's Anissa Rivera, right, is fouled by Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Patricia Anumgba, right, tried but failed to remain inbound after grabbing the loose ball from Monmouth's Jania Hall, center, who battled with Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, left, in the second quarter.

Towson's Patricia Anumgba, right, tried but failed to remain inbound after grabbing the loose ball from Monmouth's Jania Hall, center, who battled with Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Anissa Rivera, right, knocks the ball loose from Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, in the second quarter.

Towson's Anissa Rivera, right, knocks the ball loose from Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, tries to prevent Towson's Anissa Rivera, right, from stealing the ball in the second quarter.

Monmouth's Lovin Marsicano, left, tries to prevent Towson's Anissa Rivera, right, from stealing the ball in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, right, fights for the ball against Monmouth's Kaci Donovan, left, in the first quarter.

Towson's Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, right, fights for the ball against Monmouth's Kaci Donovan, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Towson first year head coach Laura Harper is pictured against Monmouth in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena.

Towson first year head coach Laura Harper is pictured against Monmouth in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Monmouth head coach Ginny Boggess is pictured against Towson in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena.

Monmouth head coach Ginny Boggess is pictured against Towson in the 2023 CAA women's basketball championship game at SECU arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement