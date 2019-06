Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

Catonsville resident Nick Caloyianis, an Oscar and Emmy award-winning underwater videographer, who taped sharks off Cape Cod. His film aired on the opening night of the Discovery Channel's 2011 Shark Week. While filming, a giant (18-20 foot) Great White shark battered the shark cage, with him in, causing the protective cage bars to bend and break. The bent and eventual broken bar is shown in position by his head. Nick is very tall so the missing bar posed even more of a threat.