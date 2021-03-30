(Kenneth K. Lam) Sports Severn vs. Glenelg Country in girls lacrosse | PHOTOS Mar 29, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Glenelg Country School plays Severn School in high school girls lacrosse. Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country's Kate Fuhrman, from left, shoots past Severn's Hailey Stewart to score against goalie Arielle Hillock in the second half of girls lacrosse game on Mar. 29, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country's Caroline Rehder (#10), left, shoots past Severn's Caroline Donegan to score in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country's Lena Doreen, left, passes the ball in front of Severn's Emma Duguay (#16) in the second half of girls lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country's Kate Fuhrman (#12), from left, gets ready to take a shot at Severn goalie Arielle Hillock, center, and Hailey Stewart in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Severn girls lacrosse head coach Erin McCarthy talks with her players during half time. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country's Sydney Naylor, left, is fouled by Severn's Kacey Hopkins, right, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country's Sydney Naylor, left, takes a shot in front of Severn's Hailey Stewart, center, in the first half of girls lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country girls lacrosse head coach Brian Reese in action against Severn in the first half of game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Glenelg Country goalie Stephanie Marszal makes a pass during game against Severn. (Kenneth K. Lam) Glenelg Country School vs. Severn School Severn goalie Arielle Hillock, right, blocks a shot by Glenelg Country's Sydney Naylor in the first half of girls lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement