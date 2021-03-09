(Kenneth K. Lam) Sports Mt. St. Joe vs. Mt. Carmel in boys basketball | PHOTOS Mar 08, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Mount Saint joseph plays Mount Carmel in boys basketball on Mar. 8, 2021. Mount Saint joseph vs. Mount Carmel Mount Carmel's Toby Nnadozie (#2), center, drives to the basket against Mount Saint Joseph in the first quarter of boys basketball game on Mar. 8, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Mount Saint joseph vs. Mount Carmel Mount Saint Joseph's D'Angelo Stines, right, fouls Mount Carmel's Mitchell Kalu (#34) during a shot. (Kenneth K. Lam) Mount Saint joseph vs. Mount Carmel Mount Carmel's Deon Perry, right, goes strongly to the basket against Mount Saint Joseph's Ausar Crawley, left, in the first quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Mount Saint joseph vs. Mount Carmel Mount Saint Joseph's D'Angelo Stines, left, tries to steal the ball away from Mount Carmel's Toby Nnadozie, right, in the first quarter of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Mount Saint joseph vs. Mount Carmel Mount Saint Joseph's Sean Carr dunks in two points against Mount Carmel in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Mount Saint joseph vs. Mount Carmel Mount Saint Joseph's Ausar Crawley, bottom center, is tied up by Mount Carmel's Kevin Kalu (#4), top, and Andrew Dison, right, for a jump ball. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement