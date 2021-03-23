xml:space="preserve">
Mount St. Joseph vs. John Carroll in boys basketball |...

Mount St. Joseph's Sean Carr, right, ties up John Carroll's Tyson Commander (#12) for a jump ball in the fourth quarter. John Carroll defeated Mount St. Joseph, 67-65, in a BCL basketball quarterfinal on Monday.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Mount St. Joseph vs. John Carroll in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Mar 22, 2021
John Carroll defeated Mount. St. Joseph by score of 67 to 65 in BCL basketball quarterfinals on Mar. 22, 2021.
Mount St. Joseph vs. John Carroll
Mount St. Joseph's Sean Carr, right, ties up John Carroll's Tyson Commander (#12) for a jump ball in the fourth quarter. John Carroll defeated Mount St. Joseph, 67-65, in a BCL basketball quarterfinal on Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Mount St. Joseph's Bryson Tucker (#23), left, scores over John Carroll's Jeannot Basima (#22) in the fourth quarter.
Mount St. Joseph's Bryson Tucker (#23), left, scores over John Carroll's Jeannot Basima (#22) in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
John Carroll's Jeannot Basima, right, is fouled by Mount St. Joseph's Julian Moutome, left, in the third quarter.
John Carroll's Jeannot Basima, right, is fouled by Mount St. Joseph's Julian Moutome, left, in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Mount St. Joseph's Sean Carr, right, blocks a shot by John Carroll's Jalen Bryant in the second quarter.
Mount St. Joseph's Sean Carr, right, blocks a shot by John Carroll's Jalen Bryant in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
John Carroll's Jeannot Basima follows through after a slam dunk against Mount St. Joseph in the second quarter.
John Carroll's Jeannot Basima follows through after a slam dunk against Mount St. Joseph in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
John Carroll's Tyson Commander does a reverse slam dunk during a fast break against Mt. St. Joseph in the second quarter.
John Carroll's Tyson Commander does a reverse slam dunk during a fast break against Mt. St. Joseph in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
John Carroll's Cesar Tchilombo, left, blocks a shot by Mount St. Joseph's Sean Carr, right, in the second quarter.
John Carroll's Cesar Tchilombo, left, blocks a shot by Mount St. Joseph's Sean Carr, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
John Carroll's Terry Long Jr. right, drives to the basket against Mt. St. Joseph's Noah Jones, left, in the second quarter.
John Carroll's Terry Long Jr. right, drives to the basket against Mt. St. Joseph's Noah Jones, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
