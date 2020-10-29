Advertisement Advertisement Sports Jimmy Orr: Baltimore Colts receiver | PHOTOS Oct 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM Jimmy Orr played in the NFL for 13 years and was a Baltimore Colts receiver for many of those years. Next Gallery PHOTOS Bryant & Ngakoue attend Ravens practice | PHOTOS Advertisement Sports Baltimore Orioles Orioles Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson through the years | PHOTOS Orioles great Brooks Robinson reminisces on the 1970 World Series Most Valuable Player Award and the series win against the Cincinnati Reds. By Kevin Richardson Oct 20, 2020 Thornton commits to Oregon | PHOTOS Ravens vs. Eagles: Week 6 | PHOTOS Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 5 | PHOTOS Ravens vs. Washington: Week 4 | PHOTOS Preakness 2020 | Photos Preakness week 2020 Ravens vs. Chiefs: Week 3 |PHOTOS Advertisement