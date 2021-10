The Herb Heft memorial Award of the Morris Kasoff Lodge of B'uai B'rith was presented to Bob Ferry, chief scout and asst. coach of the Baltimore Bullets. Shown at the annual dinner-dance presenting the award are Arnold A. Kaminkow, president of the lodge, Harvey C. Kasoff, Mr. Ferry, and Mrs. Shirley Heft, widow of the late Herb Heft, past exec. vice president of the Bullets and an officer of the lodge. (Baltimore Sun File Photo)