2014 - Former Baltimore Colt running back Tom Matte waves to the crowd when he was introduced during the ceremony. Orioles' center fielder Adam Jones was awarded the 2014 Babe Ruth Museum Community Service Award at the Sports Legends Museum Thursday night. The Birthday Bash, hosted by the Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation, celebrated the 119th anniversary of Ruth's birth and the 100th anniversary of Ruth's professional baseball debut in February 1914. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)