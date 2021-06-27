xml:space="preserve">
Brooks Robinson All-Star Game | PHOTOS

#1 Jackson Merrill of Severna Park High School, right, is greeted at home plate by South teammates #36 Doc Daniels of Crisfield High School, and #27 Andrew Leginze of La Plata High School, after Merrill hit a home run that tied the game, 8-8, in the top of the 7th inning. Merrill’s homer was the first in the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game since 2016. The game between North and South teams, played at Oriole Park, ended in an 8-8 tie. There have been only three tie scores since the All-Star series began.
(Amy Davis)

Jun 27, 2021
The Brooks Robinson All-Star Game is a showcase game for the state's best high school baseball players.
(Amy Davis)
South All-Stars' Evan Selmer of Indian Creek High School pitches in the Brooks Robinson All-Star game, a showcase game for the state's best high school baseball players, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 27, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
South All-Star's Branden Brown, of Atholton High, pitches in the Brooks Robinson All-Star game.
(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
South All-Star's Jackson Merrill, right, of Severna Park High, celebrates his two-run homer with teammate DoC Daniel, left, in the seventh inning of the Brooks Robinson All-Star game, a showcase game for the state's best high school baseball players.
(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
