Brooks Robinson All-Star Game | PHOTOS

#1 Jackson Merrill of Severna Park High School, right, is greeted at home plate by South teammates #36 Doc Daniels of Crisfield High School, and #27 Andrew Leginze of La Plata High School, after Merrill hit a home run that tied the game, 8-8, in the top of the 7th inning. Merrill’s homer was the first in the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game since 2016. The game between North and South teams, played at Oriole Park, ended in an 8-8 tie. There have been only three tie scores since the All-Star series began. (Amy Davis)