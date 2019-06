Baltimore Sun photo by Candus Thomson

Give your favorite angler a day or a half-day on the water with one of Maryland premier guides. The best ones will fill up their 2011 dance card early, so don't delay. Your local tackle shop can help fill a specific need. But anyone's Chesapeake Bay list would include - alphabetically - this six pack, certified captains all: Mike Benjamin (410-920-8921), Brady Bounds (301-862-3166), "Walleye" Pete Dahlberg (410-586-8340), Richie Gaines (410-827-7210), Tom Hughes (410-747-9431), and Skip Slomski (410-746-6907). In Ocean City, Monty Hawkins (410-520-2076) and Mark Sampson (410-213-2442) are the go-to guys.