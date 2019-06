Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Doss, now in his third season, is getting his biggest opportunity to date to crack the top three spots on the depth chart. Torrey Smith has one spot and Jacoby Jones will likely have another, though it remains to be seen if the Ravens feel Jones should be an every-down player. That leaves Doss to compete with other inexperienced receivers such as Deonte Thompson and David Reed for a reoccurring role in the team's three-wide sets. Doss, a former fourth-round pick, has the highest pedigree of the whole bunch.