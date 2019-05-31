Six big pitching contracts that didn't exactly work out [Pictures]

Locking up a pitcher who went 13-14 with a 4.19 ERA the year before to a $12 million-a-year deal is never the best idea, and Seattle proved that with this signing ahead of the 2008 season. Silva was a woeful 4-15 with a 6.46 ERA in 2008, the first year of the deal, and had an 8.60 ERA in eight appearances in 2009. The Mariners cut bait in 2010, and Silva was respectable in 2010 for the Cubs, but finished out his deal in the minors and never returned for the show. So while the Jimenez situation is tough, it could be worse.

By virtue of having made 20 starts for the Orioles, Jimenez probably exceeds Pavano's deal no matter what he does going forward. Pavano pitched well in 2005 before a shoulder injury limited him from June on, and he made just nine more starts as he battled on- and off-field injuries over the life of his deal. Orioles fans can take solace in this deal looking good at the beginning, but not panning out otherwise. Maybe the opposite is true for Jimenez, though a late-career renaissance for Pavano changed the narrative.

Ubaldo Jimenez's move to the bullpen Tuesday ended what was a frustrating stretch for the Orioles and their fans, and doesn't exactly reflect well on the four year, $50 million contract Jimenez signed in the offseason. But what does this mean for him and the team going forward? For the sake of this exercise, we'll ignore the monster investments that might not pan out -- we're looking at you, C.C. Sabathia, Justin Verlander, and Matt Cain -- and the ones that are still too expensive to apply here (Sorry, Barry Zito). But here are some other starting pitching contracts that have looked horrible at one point or another, and how those deals ultimately panned out for the signing team. Some weren't as bad as you'd think, but most were.

By Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Sun