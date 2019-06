Three women's lacrosse players from North Harford High School sign a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse in college. Sitting left to right are Brooke Rickey, East Stroudsburg University; Maddison Larrimore Young, Harris College; and Kirsten Grzybowski, Radford University. Standing left to right, Tim Larrimore, athletic director; Patty Murdy, lacrosse coach; and Colin Carr, principal.