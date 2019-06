1982: Two dates from Ripken's rookie year defined the course of his career. On May 30, The Streak began. On July 1, he was moved from third base to shortstop. He responded by winning the American League Rookie of the Year award and helping the Orioles remain in contention for the AL East crown until the final game. His first Opening Day was memorable, with three hits, including a home run. The season included 44 consecutive errorless games at third base, his first grand slam and a five-hit game.