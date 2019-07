Rob Carr / Getty Images

When Chris Davis went 0-for-5 in the Orioles' 12-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on April 8, he set the major league record for the most consecutive hitless at-bats by a non-pitcher. The streak extended to 54 before he hit a two-run single in the first inning April 13 in the Orioles' 9-5 win against the Boston Red Sox.