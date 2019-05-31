Ray Lewis attends gala with Karl Malone, Jorge Posada, others

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was among a handful of celebrities, sports stars and corporate leaders who joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti and his son, Marc, at the 30th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

Held Tuesday at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, the dinner honored philanthropic heroes and sports icons who inspire and motivate those affected by spinal cord injuries.

The dinner benefits The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis and raises funds to support the spinal-cord injury research done by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine's Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Since 1985, the dinner has raised more than $100 million for The Miami Project's spinal-cord injury research programs.