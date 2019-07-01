Ravens vs. Steelers: Five things we learned from the Ravens' 20-17 win over Pittsburgh

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Just a few months ago, Mallett was in danger of being written off as damaged goods because of his stormy exit from Houston.

But he stepped into the NFL’s most ferocious rivalry Sunday and delivered one of the best games any Ravens quarterback (can you believe we’re on No. 4?) has played this season.

I wrote last week that Jimmy Clausen had earned the right to start against the Steelers. But the Ravens started Mallett with an eye on figuring out what he could be in 2016. That was the right philosophical decision and, as it turned out, the right short-term decision to boot. John Harbaugh pointed out, correctly, that the team’s coaches deserve considerable credit for giving Mallett such an effective crash course in the offense.

“To operate the way he did, change plays at the line the way he did, I think it says a lot about him, but it says a lot about our coaches as well,” Harbaugh said.

Now this was not the ferocious Steelers defense of old. Pittsburgh came in 31st in the league against the pass, and Mallett never faced the kind of pressure that might have genuinely discombobulated him.

But give him credit. He was decisive in his reads, released the ball quickly and made adjustments at the line of scrimmage — all impressive stuff for a guy who signed just 12 days before his first start.

Mallett made some terrific throws in the 10- to 20-yard range, demonstrating the arm strength that has intrigued three NFL teams and that could make him the most exciting candidate to back up Joe Flacco next season.

He then made a beautiful timing throw on a 39-yard completion to Chris Givens in the fourth quarter that set up the Ravens’ decisive touchdown.

It wouldn’t make sense to overreact to a two-game sample. The Ravens should, and probably will, make Mallett earn the back-up job next summer. But he’s stating his case.