Dominant storylines of Ravens training camp

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

This is well-worn territory, but for a squad that had so many true football questions to answer after last year's 8-8 season, it begs questioning whether they'll be able to answer those questions full-on. Jimmy Smith's arrest and citation for disorderly conduct last weekend in Towson was the team's fifth arrest of the offseason, and chief among the impact the that trouble could have is with Ray Rice, for whom a suspension could be coming down from the league office any minute now. Rice might be the only one to face discipline, but the team could feel the consequences right away. Earlier in the spring, Harbaugh mentioned altering training camp rules if his team couldn't get its act together. Will he keep the veterans under a more watchful eye? Will freedoms be taken away? It's all on the table, really -- or at least it should be.