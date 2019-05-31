Dominant storylines of Ravens training camp

It's finally here. (Can we say "finally"?) I guess the week without baseball has stoked this Blitz blogger's need for sports so badly that I mean it when I say training camp is finally here. The boys can strap up and hit each other, meaning John Harbaugh won't be able to say he can't judge the defense yet. But that's not the only question that can be answered. With just a handful of days left before the Ravens begin training camp for the 2014 season, this week's Five for Friday features five dominant storylines you won't stop hearing about this summer. -- Jon Meoli