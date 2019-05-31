Ravens training camp stock watch (Week 2)

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun
After a pedestrian start to training camp, the third-year wide receiver took off in the second week of camp and started to get open for quarterback Joe Flacco more often. He got behind the defense on a few occasions, including twice Sunday when he made long receptions against cornerback Chykie Brown.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun
While fellow receivers Deonte Thompson and Tandon Doss usually took advantage of opportunities with the first-team offense, this trio failed to make an impression with the twos and threes. Williams missed a few practices with an arm injury and Reed sat out Sunday. When on the field, they didn't do much to stand out. As for Streeter, pictured, he was mostly invisible besides hauling in a long touchdown in one practice.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Every Monday during training camp, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel will take stock of the Ravens and identify three players (or position groups) on the rise and three who have struggled.