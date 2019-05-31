Ravens training camp stock watch: Week 1

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil Dumervil was one of the most impressive players during the first week of training camp. He was quick off the line of scrimmage and was a handful for whoever was lined up at offensive tackle, whether it was first-team left tackle Bryant McKinnie or overmatched youngsters such as Rick Wagner and David Mims.
Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun
Left tackle Bryant McKinnie Speaking of McKinnie, it was not a good start for the veteran tackle. He arrived in Baltimore overweight and was held out of the first full-squad practice of camp. When he was allowed to practice, he spent as much time catching his breath as he did blocking pass rushers. He has yet to survive a full practice.
Every Monday during training camp, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel will take stock of the Ravens and identify three players (or position groups) on the rise and three who have struggled.