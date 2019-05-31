Five for Friday: Ravens' training camp checklist

Training camp is officially underway, and over the next three weeks, John Harbaugh and the Ravens must get a lot accomplished in those steamy late afternoon sessions at the Castle if they are to maintain their grasp of the AFC North. These practices build the foundation of a successful season and there are also significant issues still left to be addressed. In this week's Five for Friday, blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists five things the Ravens must get done in training camp to remain the class of the AFC North.