Five for Friday: Ravens' training camp checklist

Evan Habeeb, USA TODAY Sports

The most entertaining battle of training camp should be at wide receiver, where several players are jockeying for spots on the depth chart behind Torrey Smith. Jacoby Jones is the frontrunner to be the second starter or at the very least the third wide receiver as he was last season. Tandon Doss and Deonte Thompson will be nipping at his heels, along with fellow youngsters like LaQuan Williams and Tommy Streeter. And the Ravens haven't ruled out acquiring a veteran to bolster their receiving corps. To help Joe Flacco and the Ravens transition from life after Anquan Boldin, someone needs to step up.