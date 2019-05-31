Ravens who will be Media Day darlings at Super Bowl

Hall was active for just five games this season, none in the playoffs, but he is one of the biggest jokers on the Ravens. Looking like a beefy Mike Tomlin, Hall will entertain anyone who stumbles upon his podium.

Ayanbadejo, who voiced his support for same-sex marriage in Maryland before November's election, plans to bring that cause to the Super Bowl. A willing and thoughtful talker, he will enjoy the spotlight.

On Tuesday morning, the Ravens will meet the press in New Orleans for Super Bowl Media Day. The ridiculous questions that players have been asked in recent years are well-documented, but you never know -- a relevant football question might actually sneak its way into the conversation somehow, too. Some players are probably dreading Tuesday's spotlight -- we're looking at you, Anquan Boldin -- but several Ravens are poised to become media day darlings. Matt Vensel provides nine prime candidates.