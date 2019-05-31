Ravens who will be Media Day darlings at Super Bowl
On Tuesday morning, the Ravens will meet the press in New Orleans for Super Bowl Media Day. The ridiculous questions that players have been asked in recent years are well-documented, but you never know -- a relevant football question might actually sneak its way into the conversation somehow, too. Some players are probably dreading Tuesday's spotlight -- we're looking at you, Anquan Boldin -- but several Ravens are poised to become media day darlings. Matt Vensel provides nine prime candidates.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad