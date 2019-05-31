Assessing the Ravens' 2012 rookie class

Round 2, 60th overall GS: 7 // GP: 7 // SNAPS: 468 Stat that stands out: 20 quarterback pressures allowed in seven starts, per Pro Football Focus What his role has been: After spending most of training camp and the preseason shuffling between left guard and right tackle, he has settled in at right tackle, starting every game there. What it might become: As the Ravens continue to look for their best offensive line combination, he could move back to guard. But he is one of their top five linemen and will start somewhere. What they're saying: "If he can stay motivated and play aggressively, they'll have a home run on their hands, because there is no question that physically he can play tackle in the NFL." -- Lande

Round 2, 35th overall GS: 5 // GP: 7 // SNAPS: 395 Stat that stands out: 29 total tackles (four for a loss), which ranks eighth on the team What his role has been: Upshaw, considered by some draft analysts to be a first-round talent, has fit nicely at Jarret Johnson's old spot. He only has a half sack, but has defended the run well. What it might become: Upshaw may never become an elite pass rusher for the Ravens, but if he shows more promise in that area, he will remain on the field more often in passing situations. What they're saying: "I was not a huge Upshaw fan, but where they got him, I thought it was a great value. And I think he fits exactly what they lost in Jarret Johnson." -- Lande

From Justin Tucker's booming kicks to Courtney Upshaw's sound tackling to Kelechi Osemele's powerful blocks, the Ravens have received key contributions from their 11-player rookie class. Upshaw and Osemele quickly joined the starting lineup and Tucker has gotten off on the right foot, too. But many of their rookies are patiently waiting for opportunities to prove themselves. Still, seven games into their first NFL season, they've done enough to impress their coach. "We have a good rookie class, don't we?" John Harbaugh said. "I mean, it's a good group." Outside the Under Armour Performance Center, though, the class has garnered mixed reviews. "I would say it's not a tremendous draft class," said ESPN's Matt Williamson, a former NFL scout. "I don't think they're making a massive impact. They obviously pick late in the first round so they're not going to land an Andrew Luck or a Trent Richardson or someone like that." But Russ Lande, Scouting Director for National Football Post, believes Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta are still among the best in the business at finding hidden gems. "I just like the fact that they are willing to take gambles on kids in the draft or as free agents that had off-the-field issues or injury problems or maybe have been dominant players at smaller schools," Lande said. "I just think that Baltimore does a great job." We won't truly know the quality of this class until a couple of years down the road, but let's take a look at the contributions they got from their rookies in the season's first half and what we can expect from them down the stretch as the Ravens make another push for the playoffs. Matt Vensel | mvensel@baltsun | twitter.com/mattvensel